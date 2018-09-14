Otago pair re-sign for All Blacks Sevens

Otago winger Jona Nareki. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The two Otago players in the All Blacks sevens set-up have signed for next season in the shorter version of the game.

The All Blacks Sevens have secured the services of Regan Ware, Sione Molia and Vilimoni Koroi through to the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

They join co-captains Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson along with Joe Webber in forming the core of the All Blacks Sevens squad for the next two seasons.

Otago winger Jona Nareki has also signed on for next season after playing the last few tournaments of last season.

Koroi and Nareki are best friends and both hail from the Manawatu-Whanganui area. Nareki came south in 2016 and Koroi came the year afterwards.

All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw said it was great to have Koroi locked in for another two years.

Laidlaw said Koroi (20) had shown plenty of potential and is set for a big future.

"It's there for everybody to see how good he can be. His vision, game awareness and genuine pace combine to make a real point of difference," Laidlaw said.

"He has a lot of growing to do - people forget how young he is - but having him commit to sevens and being able to really develop his technical and tactical skills is exciting."

Kurt Baker, Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb and Nareki (20), who were all part of the World Cup winning team in July, have signed to the All Blacks Sevens for next season.

"That highlights the balance we are trying to create: experience with players like Kurt and Trael and then young exciting talents like Andrew and Jona, who proved this year they can play well in big tournaments."