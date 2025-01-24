Sititi may miss entire Super Rugby Pacific season

Wallace Sititi on the charge for the Chiefs during last year's Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Wallace Sititi will miss most, if not all, of this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Chiefs confirmed today the star loose forward is facing an extended recovery period, following successful knee surgery last week.

Sititi, who was named World Rugby's breakthrough player of the year in 2024, had meniscus surgery on his right knee, an injury he sustained on last year's All Blacks end-of-year-tour.

As a result, he is unlikely to have much on-field involvement in the campaign.

“Everyone saw the impact Wallace had last season and he’s certainly a big loss for us, but our focus is now on supporting his recovery and eventual return to the field,” Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“I also know he will continue to contribute positively to our environment in any way he can”.

The 22-year-old had a dominant rookie season with the club, making a name for himself with his threatening runs and ability to offload.

He was elevated to the All Blacks squad, and thrived through the second half of the international season.

- APL