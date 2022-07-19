Sky TV in advanced talks for Rugby World Cup rights

All Blacks captain Sam Cane leads the haka before the third test against Ireland at the weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Sky Television is in the final stages of negotiating broadcast rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and other competitions, the company has confirmed.

The company was forced to confirm it was in advanced talks for the rights after media speculation that it had beaten out a rival bid from Spark Sport and Warner Discovery, owners of TV3.

"Sky Network Television confirms that it is in advanced discussions with World Rugby to negotiate a wide-ranging rights deal that would secure World Rugby's premium competitions (including Rugby World Cups) for our customers over multiple years," it said in a statement issued after the NZX had closed.

"The discussions include potential changes for RugbyPass, which would support World Rugby's strategy to engage fans and grow the global game."

"It would be inappropriate to comment on the details until the terms of a binding agreement are finalised."

Spark Sport snaffled the rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup from Sky, along with Formula One motor racing, English Premier League football and international cricket.

Sky TV has since wrestled back the rights to show Premier League football.

It did not elaborate on possible changes to streaming service RugbyPass, which it bought in 2019 for $US40 million ($NZ65 million), most of which has since been written off.

The pay-TV operator recently abandoned a plan to buy MediaWorks, owner of The New Zealand Herald and Newstalk radio network, and said it would look at ways to return spare cash to shareholders after widespread scepticism about the value of the deal was expressed.

It has also been forced to delay the rollout of its new set top box due to supply chain disruptions and chip shortages.

The All Blacks will take on France in the first match of the World Cup at Stade de France, St-Denis, north of Paris, on September 8 next year.