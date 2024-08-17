Southland Boys' finish strong against King's

Southland Boys' celebrate after beating King's in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship final today. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Southland Boys’ have beaten King’s High School 32-15 in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship final in Invercargill this afternoon.

After holding a 19-0 lead at halftime, Southland Boys’ were tested by King’s who fought back in the second half at Les George Oval.

Centre Crenshaw Conroy scored in the opening five minutes to get Southland Boys’ off on the right foot.

They scored twice more in the first half to lead 19-0 at halftime.

King’s hit back early in the second half, and added another two tries, to close the gap to 26-15 at one point.

But Southland Boys', the 2023 national champions, came home strong to win.

They will face Nelson College who edged Christchurch Boys’ 20-17 in the Crusaders final this afternoon.

The winner of that game will head to Palmerston North for the national finals next month.

Columba College ran away with a 87-0 victory over Central Southland College in their secondary first XV championship final this afternoon.

They scored 15 tries with fullback Pip Eason putting the foot down to score six of them at Forsyth Barr Stadium.