Spirit beat Harbour to finals

Sheree Hume carries for Otago versus North Harbour at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The Otago Spirit has sailed into the Farah Palmer Cup championship final in fine style.A 42-17 win over North Harbour at Forsyth Barr Stadium has set the Spirit up nicely for a chance to get promoted back to the top-tier premiership.

It will play Hawke's Bay in the final next weekend.

The Spirit scored some fabulous tries, including three in the space of three minutes at the end of the first half.

The pick was a 60m individual effort from outstanding winger Olivia Fowler.

The only concern about today's performance was that the Spirit did not play particularly well in the second half.