Spirit has simple plan to subdue Harbour

Get low. Push hard. Stay focused. Play to your strengths.

Simple enough messages, and for the most part the Otago Spirit has stuck to the script. Coach Scott Manson has been keen to hammer those points again this week.

His side is preparing for its biggest game of the year. There is an even bigger one next week if it can get passed North Harbour in the Farah Palmer Cup Championship semifinal at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.

The Spirit is unbeaten this season, so it will take plenty of confidence into the fixture.

But North Harbour had some success at pressuring the Spirit when the sides meet in round six.

Otago recorded a 38-22 win, which sounds comfortable enough. But North Harbour put some acid on during the set phase, particularly in the scrum.

"We definitely got pushed around at scrum-time, that’s for sure," Manson said.

"There was probably a couple of things that they were doing and were getting away with that we’ve got to try and nullify.

"But, also, we know that we are a smaller team, so we’ve got to get our body position right first."

That means getting low. Getting low when you are carrying the ball, getting low when you are tackling and getting nice and low in the scrum.

The rest should take care of itself. If Otago can get parity, then it can unleash a potent backline which has shown a lot creativity this season.

Halfback Georgia Cormick and first five Sheree Hume have a nice combination, as do midfielders Keely Hill and Cheyenne Cunningham.

The Spirit will welcome back veteran lock Julia Gorinski. She picked up a knee injury during the 55-15 win against Taranaki on August 7, her 50th match for the Spirit.

Hooker and captain Tegan Hollows will reach the milestone tomorrow.

The pair will be key in how Otago performs in those crucial set pieces.

Powerful No 8 Kristi Kerr has also returned from injury and will take a spot on the bench.

She is a strong ball carrier and will add some impact in the second half.

Back-up prop Rebekah Wairau is under an injured cloud, but it is hoped she can get through a 15 minute stint at the end of the game.

The Spirit will wear black armbands to recognise the passing of Peter Goomes and Lillian Jury.

Goomes is Spirit lock Ella Gomez’s grandfather, while Lillian Jury is assistant coach Kane Jury’s nana and she is also a great aunt to Otago No 8 Gemma Millar.

Championship semifinal

Forsyth Barr Stadium, tomorrow, 4.35pm

Otago: Kiana Wereta, Atawhai Hotene, Cheyenne Cunningham, Keely Hill, Olivia Fowler, Sheree Hume, Georgie Cormick, Gemma Millar, Leah Miles, Zoe Whatarau, Julia Gorinski, Ella Gomez, Paige Church, Tegan Hollows (captain), Isla Pringle. Reserves: Kristi Kerr, Lucy Cahill, Rebekah Wairau, Bella Digby, Grace Carroll, Nicole Kennedy, Te Atawhai Campbell, Lucy Hall.