Spirit steal late win over North Harbour

Otago Spirit's Oceana Campbell runs the ball up against North Harbour Hibiscus. Photo: Getty

Te Atawhai Campbell came from nowhere to steal a thrilling victory for the Otago Spirit this afternoon.

Down 21-17 and time up on the clock, the 18-year-old replacement back created something from nothing with her step to catch the North Harbour Hibiscus defence flat and run through to score.

The Spirit won 24-21 in their first Farah Palmer Cup championship game at North Harbour Stadium, denying the young Hibiscus side their first win against Otago in eight years.

It was a gutsy effort from both teams after the first game jitters settled and the Hibiscus were unlucky after coming back into the game.

The Spirit’s defence was stoic but with five minutes to go, Hibiscus replacement Rialani Onesemo-Tuilaepa charged over to score and regain the lead.

It looked as though the game had slipped through the Spirit’s hands until Campbell’s moment of brilliance.

The Hibiscus – with 14 players on debut – defended well to keep the Spirit threats quiet early on.

Winger Oceana Campbell’s footwork finally opened the space in the middle for the Spirit.

They shuffled towards the line and eventually scored through Zoe Frood – playing her 50th game – from a quick tap to lead 5-0.

The Hibiscus pulled together their best passage when Tsubasa Sasagawa stepped through the Spirit defence.

She fell short, but the Spirit coughed up two penalties to give the Hibiscus another bite.

Lock Isabella East pumped the legs, reached out to score and took a 7-5 lead.

That really gave the home side confidence as they put pressure on the visitors at the breakdown.

The Spirit, whose captain Julia Gorinski went off after 30 minutes due to a nasty cut on the knee, gave away nine penalties in the first half which hurt them.

Fullback Mikayla Suluape applied the gas from about 60m out and looked to be in for her sides second try.

But Spirit winger Jamie Church dashed after her and made a brilliant try saving tackle to pull Suluape into touch.

The Hibiscus held a 7-5 lead at halftime.

The Hibiscus emptied their bench at the break looking to inject some experience.

Centre Moana Malupo-Courtenay was yellow carded for a deliberate knock down when the Spirit were on attack.

The Spirit made the most of that when the channel opened up for Hume to finish off an easy try.

That gave the visitors a 12-7 lead.

The Hibiscus gave up a lot of ball in the collision, which really played into the hands of the Spirit.

It allowed them to get their hands on the ball and Georgia Cormick exited nicely all game.

After a nice interchange down the left wing, Oceana Campbell had a strong carry, and as three Hibiscus player tried to take her to ground, she popped the ball up to Hume.

Hume shimmied down the blindside to score again and extend to a 17-7 lead.

The Hibiscus responded with their own dazzling foot work from Suluape to score.

The momentum swung with the home side and they flew down the field in some nice pace.

Replacement hooker Tenaija Fletcher came down the wing 10m out, but young Spirit fullback Charlotte Va’afusuaga stood strong to pull her into touch.

The Hibiscus were hot on attack with their pick and goes, but replacement halfback Lini Kaufana spoiled their chances when she got over the ball to draw the penalty.