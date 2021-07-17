Spirit sticking to playbook in Wellington

The Otago Spirit is not planning on changing too much.

It has lost a pair of quality backs in Rosie Kelly and Amy du Plessis.

It has also lost experienced prop Eilis Doyle for the season due to a knee injury.

Seven players will make their debut for the team in tomorrow’s Farah Palmer Cup season opener.

But coach Scott Manson said the Spirit’s approach would remain much the same as previous seasons.

It would look to use the ball, play expansive rugby and run some bigger opponents around.

That will begin against the Wellington Pride, in Wellington, as the Spirit steps up to the Premiership division of the FPC this year.

"Most of those teams are a lot bigger than us," Manson said.

"We just have to play smart footy.

"We have to turn them around and make sure we’re working on their big boppers so we’re in a competitive position to score some points and not have to work too hard on defence.

"Woman for woman, especially this weekend, there’s going to be a considerable size difference.

"If we were to play pick-and-go, crash-and-bash rugby, we wouldn’t come off first, that’s for sure.

"So we’ll still be looking to play as expansive as possible. I don’t think that’s a secret."

Manson said while Kelly and du Plessis were big losses, Sheree Hume was back to mitigate some of the experience lost in that duo.

Hume is the Spirit’s fourth-most capped player of all time and brings plenty of quality.

Kilisitina Moata’ane gives Otago a major threat in the midfield, while Teilah Ferguson may also slot in there.

Manson said Doyle was also a huge loss.

However, he said the forward pack was as experienced as it has been in a long time.

It is led by Greer Muir and Tegan Hollows, while Morgan Henderson adds plenty of value as a loose forward and lock.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 11.35am.