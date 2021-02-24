Squire, Ioane on bench for Highlanders in opener

Liam Squire. Photo: Getty

The Highlanders have named Josh Ioane and Liam Squire on the bench for their opening game of the season, against the Crusaders in Dunedin on Friday night.

The team will start a loose forward trio of Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon and Marine Mikaele-Tui and will have Mitch Hunt at first five-eighth.

Irish lock Jack Regan, who only came into the squad as injury cover, will start the game alongside his team mate Josh Dickson.

Connor Garden-Bachop begins on the right wing after impressing in the two pre-season games.

Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Jack Regan, Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki, Patelesio Tomkinson, Ngatungane Punivai, Connor Garden-Bachop, Solomon Alaimalo. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Josh Hohneck, Jeff Thwaites, Bryn Evans, Liam Squire, Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane, Hugh Renton