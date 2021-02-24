Squire, Ioane on bench for Highlanders in opener

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The team will start a loose forward trio of Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon and Marine Mikaele-Tui and will have Mitch Hunt at first five-eighth.
Irish lock Jack Regan, who only came into the squad as injury cover, will start the game alongside his team mate Josh Dickson.
Connor Garden-Bachop begins on the right wing after impressing in the two pre-season games.
Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Jack Regan, Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki, Patelesio Tomkinson, Ngatungane Punivai, Connor Garden-Bachop, Solomon Alaimalo. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Josh Hohneck, Jeff Thwaites, Bryn Evans, Liam Squire, Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane, Hugh Renton