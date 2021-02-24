Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Squire, Ioane on bench for Highlanders in opener

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Liam Squire. Photo: Getty
    Liam Squire. Photo: Getty
    The Highlanders have named Josh Ioane and Liam Squire on the bench for their opening game of the season, against the Crusaders in Dunedin on Friday night.

    The team will start a loose forward trio of Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon and Marine Mikaele-Tui and will have Mitch Hunt at first five-eighth.

    Irish lock Jack Regan, who only came into the squad as injury cover, will start the game alongside his team mate Josh Dickson.

    Connor Garden-Bachop begins on the right wing after impressing in the two pre-season games.

    Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi,  Josh Dickson, Jack Regan, Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki, Patelesio Tomkinson, Ngatungane Punivai,  Connor Garden-Bachop, Solomon Alaimalo. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Josh Hohneck, Jeff Thwaites, Bryn Evans, Liam Squire, Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane, Hugh Renton

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter