Christchurch’s St Andrew’s College will be chasing history when they host Southland Boys’ High School in the South Island final on Saturday.

The school’s first XV beat Christchurch Boys’ High 33-17 away from home on Saturday to win the Miles Toyota Premiership for the first time since 2020.

Now, against Southland, the Southern Schools champions, they are chasing a place in the national first XV championship for the first time since 1991.

“It would be awesome to create that opportunity for the boys to go and compete with the best in the country,” head coach and former Crusader Willi Heinz said.

“But I’ve given the message loud and clear to the boys this week – it’s about nailing each day.

"We’re not worried about Saturday, we’re just focusing on training this afternoon.”

St Andrew’s will host Southland at their Papanui Rd home ground in Christchurch. Hosting rights for the final alternate between the Miles Toyota Premiership and Southern Schools winners.

South Island final:

St Andrew’s College v Southland BHS, St Andrew’s College home ground, 11.30am, Saturday.