Stags finish campaign tamely

Southland rounded off a disappointing season with a resigned performance against North Harbour in Invercargill on Saturday afternoon.

The Stags had only pride for but did not salvage much of that during the 66-8 defeat.

Veteran lock Josh Bekhuis put in an honest shift and kept working hard, while winger Viliami Fine looked threatening when he got a touch.

But the backs had very little ball to work with, and Southland played without a lot of purpose or energy.

The Stags did strike a brilliant North Harbour team, though.

The visiting side collected 10 tries with winger Tevita Li crossing for three of them.

Harbour’s back three of Li, Shaun Stevenson and Mark Telea were in sizzling form and counterattacked from anywhere.

The win helped Harbour book a home venue for the quarterfinal against Auckland, while Southland will begin the season review process with a bitter recent memory.

At the top of the recruitment wish list will be some burly loose forwards as the Stags lacked some punch around the ruck this season.

NPC

The scores

North Harbour 66

Tevita Li 3, Jamie Booth 2, Shaun Stevenson, Jack Heighton, Bryn Gatland, Felix Kalapu, Jay Fonokalafi tries; Gatland 7 con, Heighton con

Southland 8

Michael Manson try; Robbie Robinson pen

Halftime: North Harbour 35-3.