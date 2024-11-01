Strong, tested spine of Black Ferns in Matatu squad

Maia Joseph

Black Fern Maia Joseph will spearhead the Otago Spirit contingent in the 2025 Matatu squad.

The halfback is joined by returning Spirit forwards Tegan Hollows and Eilis Doyle and exciting new back Charlotte Va’afusuaga for the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki season.

All four squads were confirmed yesterday.

Otago players Georgia Cormick, Cheyenne Cunningham and Leah Miles, who was out injured this season, have not been re-selected.

Former Spirit halfback Abigail Paton, who hails from East Otago and plays for Canterbury, has earned her maiden contract.

Paton is one of several newcomers in the Matatu squad.

Black Ferns lock Chelsea Bremner returns, after a stint with Chiefs Manawa, and Hannah King, Hollyrae Mete and Fia Laikong join from Hurricanes Poua.

Canterbury players Keighley Simpson and Kelsyn McCook are also new, as are Tasman players Sarah Jones and Jett Hayward — who has also played test rugby for theUnited States.

There is still a spine of experienced Black Ferns among the South Island team’s squad, including Alana Bremner, Amy Rule, Amy du Plessis, Georgia Ponsonby and Pip Love.

First five Rosie Kelly has moved to Chiefs Manawa, hooker Atlanta Lolohea has signed with the defending champion Blues, and Liv McGoverne and Charlotte Woodman are overseas.

Kendra Reynolds and Di Hiini are also absent.