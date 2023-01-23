Surprise signing for Highlanders

gettyimages-1385948168.jpg Freddie Burns in action for Leicester Tigers last season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Highlanders have made an unexpected splash in the transfer market by signing a former English test player.

First five Freddie Burns is to join the team for the Super Rugby Pacific season.

It is a rather unusual signing in that it is nearly February — just 18 days until the Highlanders’ first preseason game — and Burns is technically a squad replacement for a prop, Luca Inch, who has been ruled out of the campaign after neck surgery.

But it also makes perfect sense when you consider the Highlanders’ first five squadron is carrying a few questions into the season.

Is Mitch Hunt going to be ready to go after his long post-concussion layoff? Can Marty Banks rediscover the fountain of youth? Is Cam Millar ready for this level of rugby? And are Sam Gilbert and Vilimoni Koroi really suitable options to cover the most crucial position on the field?

Burns (32) is a proven international-class first five, and while he has not played for England in nine years, it would not be a surprise if he ends up seeing quite a bit of time in a Highlanders shirt.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody welcomed the arrival of the experienced playmaker.

"Having a player of Freddie’s calibre available to us in such a crucial position is a real boost for the squad," Dermody said.

"Last year we were exposed at 10 due to a run of injuries and while we covered the situation, we were asking a lot of Sam Gilbert and Vili Koroi who are not regular starting first fives.

"Freddie’s arrival will provide us with that extra insurance against that scenario playing out again in 2023."

Burns is contracted to Leicester Tigers but the English club is loaded at first five with Springbok star Handre Pollard and former Hurricanes playmaker Jimmy Gopperth, and has released Burns to arrive in Dunedin before the Highlanders’ opening game on February 25.

Burns has played more than 200 games in the Premiership — he started with Gloucester, had two stints with Leicester and spent three years with Bath — and also had a short stint in Japan.

He became a Leicester hero for life when he kicked a drop goal to lead the Tigers to victory over Saracens in last year’s Premiership final.

His test career started off the bench in England’s 38-21 win over the All Blacks at Twickenham in 2012, and he finished with five caps.

Burns is looking forward to the experience of joining the Highlanders.

"As a young lad, I grew up watching Super Rugby in the early hours of the morning," he said.

"To have the opportunity to represent such a prestigious club as the Highlanders is a huge honour. I look forward to getting started and adding to the group both on and off the field."

It means there will be two international players in the Highlanders squad. Burns joins Argentinian outside back Martin Bogado.

