Three battles to watch

Can Ben Earl best Ardie? PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Hayden Meikle looks at three key match-ups in tomorrow night’s test.

10. Damian McKenzie

v

10. Marcus Smith

Obviously, the battle of the first fives is always a feature of a test. This one could be a real humdinger. McKenzie finally appears set to have a good crack at starting regularly, and All Blacks fans will be eager to see if he can translate his Super Rugby magic to the test arena. Smith is a rather un-English first five, and in a good way. He has a load of talent and can really spark an attack.

8. Ardie Savea

v

8. Ben Earl

Savea has been the best All Blacks player, and perhaps the best forward in world rugby, for some time. But these are uncharted waters as he returns to the New Zealand scene after a sabbatical in Japan. Will there be some dust to blow out? Earl was magnificent at the World Cup and is at the centre of a lot of the English action. Dangerous with the ball and a spark all around.

4. Scott Barrett

v

4. Maro Itoje

Light the paper and step back. Barrett knows only one way to play — directly — but he is the captain now, so might need to be a tad measured with the things he does. Itoje seems to have been around forever but is still in his 20s. He has the physicality and confrontational willingness cherished by traditional England fans, but there is also mobility and skill.