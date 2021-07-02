Tickets available for Fiji test

It is unlikely the All Blacks will pack out Forsyth Barr Stadium next weekend.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said ticket sales had been "strong" for next Saturday’s test against Fiji.

He declined to provide a number, although the Otago Daily Times understands about 12,000 have been sold.

Davies did confirm tickets were still available and he did not anticipate the test selling out.

The test is the first of two in Dunedin this year. The Springboks are set to play the All Blacks in the city on September 25.

It is the first time the All Blacks have played two tests in the city in the same year.

It will also be the 100th meeting between the rivals and the first since South Africa won the World Cup in 2019.

Davies expected tickets to the Springbok test to be highly sought after.

Tickets had not gone on sale yet, but he said a sellout was likely and he expected them to snapped up quickly.

That would probably affect sales for the Fiji test.

The All Blacks are scheduled to land at Dunedin Airport at 2.20pm on Sunday. The Fijians arrive at 6pm on Thursday.