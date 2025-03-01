Blues beat Hurricanes in thriller for first win

Isaia Walker-Leawere of the Hurricanes is tackled during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Getty Images

The Blues are on the board, with Mark Tele'a's stunning try in the 71st minute ultimately the difference in a 33-28 win over the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium.

The defending champions' All Black contingent had been quiet throughout the game, before bursting into life with Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke combining to send Tele'a down the other wing for a spectacular finish.

Despite a red card to Hoskins Sotutu and a late charge by the home side, the Blues hung on with a goal-line stand in rather controversial circumstances when referee Angus Gardner held up play for several minutes to determine if the visitors could make a substitution.

It was the Harry Godfrey show for the Hurricanes in the first half, with the first five scoring all 19 points through four penalties and a converted try.

The impressive youngster added a conversion of Kini Naholo's try and another penalty goal in the second half, which looked to have been enough before Tele'a's heroics.

The Blues started strongly with a penalty try off a dominant scrum, then Ricky Ricciteli scored off a strong run by Patrick Tuipulotu. Sotutu scored his first try of the season but it's fair to say that the game was pretty sloppy in patches between the tries.

As well as Sotutu's red card, the Blues may well be missing Dalton Papli'i for next weekend too after the All Black flanker left the field with an HIA.

Still, it meant the Blues could finally celebrate a win after two disappointing losses to start the season.

They face the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday, while the Hurricanes take their bye week.