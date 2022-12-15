Two-timers: the All Blacks who came and went

Scott Hamilton trains at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton in preparation for a test against Ireland in 2006. Photos: Getty Images

15 Shayne Philpott

Much maligned — even his official All Blacks profile refers to him as a "cheerful journeyman", a back-handed compliment if ever there was one. But he has two more test caps than you and me combined.

14 Scott Hamilton

Bubbles. The first thing that comes to mind is the nickname. A classic battler who went on to a fine career in England.

13 Tim Twigden

I just like the name Tim Twigden. Played a lot for Auckland in a Ranfurly Shield-holding team in the 1970s, and got his All Black chance when Bruce Robertson got injured.

Francis Saili passes the ball during a Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Hamilton in 2013.

12 Frances Saili

One of about 50 forgettable All Blacks from the rotation era.

11 Joeli Vidiri

RIP, Joeli. Absolutely wonderful to watch in the early years of professional rugby.

10 Bruce Reihana

Normally an outside back. But he scored 35 points while playing at first five in a Ranfurly Shield defence against North Otago in 2000.

Danny Lee dots the ball down during a training session in London ahead of a test against England at Twickenham in 2002.

9 Danny Lee

Handy little player who had some good performances for the Highlanders. Has gone on to a solid coaching career in Japan and the United States.

Filo Tiatia scores a try against Tonga at North Harbour Stadium in 2000.

8 Filo Tiatia

Good player but there was a reason he did not get a black jersey until he was 29.

7 Angus Macdonald

Would he have been an All Black if he was playing for Southland?

6 Pita Gus Sowakula

What might have been.

5 Hud Rickit

I just like the name Hud Rickit. Real name Haydn (no E), actually. Better known these days as the father of some talented netballers.

Dominic Bird warms up during a Captain's Run before playing Japan in Tokyo in 2013.

4 Dominic Bird

Tall. Very tall.

3 Scott Crichton

Surprisingly few All Blacks props finished on two tests. It tends to be either one or 20-plus. Crichton was an interesting story. A motorcycle hoon whose weight ballooned to 170kg, he turned his life around through rugby. Played 111 games for Wellington, and toured South Africa with the Cavaliers after playing tests against Scotland and England in 1983.

2 James Parsons

A solid domestic campaigner and, by all accounts, a top man.

1 John Schwalger

Played a lot for Wellington and the Hurricanes without really suggesting he was in for a long international career.