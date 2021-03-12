Unwanted record awaits Chiefs

Chiefs captain Sam Cane will be hoping his side can turn things around. Photo: Getty Images

The Chiefs may be about to equal a record in Super Rugby they do not want.

The side will match the Highlanders’ Super rugby record losing streak if it loses tomorrow night.

The side travels to Christchurch to face the unbeaten Crusaders, having lost its past 10 games.

The record for the most losses in a row by a New Zealand team belongs to the Highlanders, who suffered 11 losses in the 2012-13 seasons.

The Chiefs lost to the Hurricanes in the last game of Super Rugby in 2020 before the Covid-19 lockdown. They then lost all eight games of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition last year and their first game of this season, going down 39-23 to the Highlanders in Hamilton last week.

The Chiefs have made some changes for tomorrow night, lock Josh Lord moving into the second row while Quinn Tupaea and Shaun Stevenson come into the backline.

All Black Anton Lienert-Brown is in the reserves, having had a limited preparation this week due to a niggle he picked up in the loss to the Highlanders. Experienced forwards Angus Ta’avao and Mitch Brown come into the pack.

The Crusaders will look to make it three wins in a row to start the competition. They have brought back Will Jordan to start at fullback while David Havili will shift to the midfield. Otago prop George Bower comes into the starting side, replacing Joe Moody.

Sione Havili Talitui comes on to the blindside flank to replace Ethan Blackadder who picked up a knock to the head last week.

Otago’s James Doleman will referee the game.

Crusaders v Chiefs

Christchurch, tomorrow, 7.05pm

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’nuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell, Mitchell Dunshea, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Sean Wainui, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (co-c), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co- captain), Mitch Brown, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross, Sione Mafileo, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Chase Tiatia.