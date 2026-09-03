Tupou Vaa’i will reach 50 test caps for the All Blacks but he will not have a Highlanders starlet next to him.

Fabian Holland has been moved to the bench for the third test against the Springboks in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Holland has been excellent in the second row through big shifts in the first two tests so it will not be seen as a demotion based on form.

It is likely more about recognising the big Dutchman’s workload and about the make-up of a tweaked forward pack.

Coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to the forwards and none to the backs from the team beaten in the second test in Cape Town.

Vaa’i is joined at lock by Dunedin-born Sam Darry, earning just an 11th test cap after appearing in all three non-internationals on the Greatest Rivalry tour.

Peter Lakai has played his way into the team and will wear the No 6 jersey in place of Simon Parker.

Perhaps the most interesting, if not completely shocking, call is at hooker.

Codie Taylor has provided yeoman service to the All Blacks but the form man, and the best scrummager, is Asafo Aumua, and the Hurricanes wrecking ball earns a rare start.

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, who missed the second test with a head knock, has not returned to the squad. There were reports during the week of a knee issue.

That means Otago loosehead George Bower earns a second straight start.

Chiefs forwards Samisoni Taukei’aho and Wallace Sititi will look to make an impact off the bench in their first appearances of the test series, but there is no place for Ethan Blackadder despite his huge performance in the final midweek game.

Vaa’i, 26, will be playing his 50th test after making his debut against the Wallabies in 2020.

“Tupes is a top man. It’ll be a special day for him and his family and additional motivation for us,” Rennie said.

“With both teams heading into the third test one apiece, there’s everything to play for.”

“The team that doesn’t win this weekend can’t win the series. That’s the kind of challenge we love to rise to.

“The team is feeling fresh after a full week’s lead-in to the game and we can’t wait to put everything out on the park.”



All Blacks

To play Springboks

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, George Bower. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby.