Wakatipu steps up

Photo: Getty Images

Wakatipu High School will make its first appearance in the top division of the Otago Schools Rugby Championship this season.

The school’s first XV finished seventh last year but has taken the spot vacated by Dunstan High School.

Dunstan scored a couple of late tries to edge Waitaki Boys’ 24-22 in the middle four final.

But with a huge turnover this season, the school felt the team would struggle to compete in the top six and opted to drop down to the next tier.

Otago Secondary Schools Rugby Council chairman Greg Heller said Dunstan had indicated its intention early on and Wakatipu was excited to make the step up.

"They’ve got a very young team this year and had some concerns. They said if someone wanted to take their place they’d be happy, but would front up if they needed to," Heller said.

"We offered it to Wakatipu and they have jumped at the chance."

The competition gets under way on May 6.

Wakatipu’s first assignment is against King’s High School in Dunedin. But the game of the round shapes as the match between defending champions John McGlashan and Southland Boys’. It is a replay of the 2022 final, which Johnnies won 36-27.

The format is the same as last season.

The 12 teams are divided into the top six and bottom six based on their rankings at the end of the previous season, with the exception of Dunstan and Wakatipu.

At the end of the opening round-robin, the bottom team from division one will drop down into division two and the top team from the second division will gain promotion.

The points table will be reset to zero and another round-robin will be played.

Teams will then be divided into top four, middle four and bottom four for the semifinals.

The three finals are scheduled for August 12.

Previously the final had to be staged in Dunedin, but that can now be played outside of the city, which will be a big carrot for Southland Boys’.

That final also doubles as the Highlanders regional final of the National First XV Championship.