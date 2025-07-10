Watch: Rugby player booted from club for king hit

Two Christchurch rugby club members have been kicked out of their club after a brawl which involved a king hit from behind.

The premier reserve match between Marist Albion and Christchurch was called off during the second half with Marist Albion ahead 43-0.

The drama began when a Christchurch player ran about 30m to join a fracas after a late tackle, and wildly swung a sucker punch at a Marist Albion player, striking him in the head from behind.

The king hit was captured on video and given to The Star by a spectator.

The Christchurch player was ordered off by the referee, but he then got involved in a scuffle with a touch judge on the sideline – a Marist Albion player on the bench filling in the role.

That led to another fight among players.

The video shows a Christchurch player running in to a fracas and then landing a king hit punch on a Marist Albion player. Image: Supplied

But that was not the end of the matter.

The Christchurch player who launched the king hit went to the Marist Albion changing room to continue the dispute with the line umpire, a source told The Star.

He then went to his changing room before going to sit in his car.

When Marist Albion players were leaving he got out of his car and allegedly attacked them, a source told The Star.

The Star understands no one was injured during the incidents.

The incident happened at South Hagley Park on June 28.

Image: Supplied

Christchurch Football Club chairman Mark Arneil said the player who threw the king hit was one of the members expelled.

He would not say if the other “member” was a player.

Mark Arneil.

“This is a very serious situation, and we don’t condone behaviour of that nature at all,” he said.

“We will respect and support any decisions made by the governing body, however, we wish to state that the club are not supporting nor defending any behaviour or actions by any such players, and support any decision made by the CRFU,” he said.

Canterbury Rugby confirmed it was investigating.

Said chief executive Tony Smail: “We are speaking with individuals from both clubs to understand what occurred.”

“One of our core values is to ensure the game is played in the right spirit — that means keeping it positive both on the field and on the sidelines,” said Smail.

“We are committed to creating a safe, respectful environment for everyone involved in our game, players, coaches, officials, and supporters alike.

“While we won’t be commenting further while the investigation is ongoing, I want to reinforce that behaviour falling short of our values has no place in our game.”

“This matter is currently being addressed through the rugby judicial process which involves an independent judicial officer.”

The incident comes as the Government clamps down on cowardly king hits – described as a punch to a victim's head or neck, without warning and when the victim is unable to defend themselves.

Marist Albion president Brendan Callaghan said the club had not laid a complaint with police about any incidents during or after the match.

He said it was not something the club was considering at this stage.

Callaghan said he had spoken to officials from Christchurch.

“Christchurch have reached out to us, I’ve spoken to their president and members of their club, and they’re not overly impressed either.”