Width key as Spirit runs Northland ragged

    By Adrian Seconi
    Otago Spirit winger Atawhai Hotene fends off Northland fullback Tara Turner during the Farah...
    Otago Spirit winger Atawhai Hotene fends off Northland fullback Tara Turner during the Farah Palmer Cup game at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Just watched a game of rugby with no rolling mauls.

    True story.

    And better than that, the home team chucked the ball around in a wildly entertaining fashion.

    The Otago Spirit paid for some of its daring in mistakes.

    There were plenty of them — like the wobbly cross-field kick that ended up in a 50m try to Northland — but Otago was also rewarded handsomely for its pluck and was excellent value for a 39-10 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

    Width was the key. The Spirit moved the ball at every reasonable opportunity.

    The big Northland pack struggled to get enough numbers to the edges where much of the action was taking place.

    It was all part of the plan, coach Scott Manson said.

    "They are a big team and we knew if they played on top of us, it would be hard," he said.

    "And that happened [in the first 10 minutes], but we also thought they would tire out."

    About quarter of an hour into the game, Otago started finding gaps rather than defenders in the wide channels.

    Halfback Georgia Cormick and first five Maia Joseph were instrumental. They are both in possession of a snappy, accurate pass and that is ideal if you are a power-packed winger like Oceana Campbell. She collected a nice skip pass and sprinted 15m to score the game’s first try.

    "We have to be able to go through the middle first to earn the right to go wide. That is something we did quite well during the middle patch."

    Flankers Leah Miles and Zoe Whatarau provided that punch. Miles, in particular, made some really incisive carries, and lock Ella Gomez did some nice work in the tight.

    Prop Paige Church finished off another wonderfully constructed try before the break. Miles had brushed off several tacklers and from the ruck Otago swung it to the fringe and got close again. Church was on hand to barge over to give her side a 20-3 lead.

    Northland replacement winger Kerri Johnson was the eventual recipient of said wobbly cross-field kick and sprinted off to close the gap shortly after the resumption.

    Otago owned the rest of the game.

    Centre Cheyenne Cunningham muscled the ball over the last few inches following a short run to the chalk.

    Veteran fullback Sheree Hume extended the lead further when she got on the outside of the last defender following a lovely set piece move, and Kiana Wereta scored with her first touch — out wide, of course.

    Northland copped two late yellow cards for high tackles and finished the game with 13 players.

    In the other games on Saturday, Bay of Plenty edged Auckland 7-3, Counties-Manukau beat Manawatu 19-13, and Tasman beat Taranaki 27-17.

    Yesterday, Hawkes’s Bay downed North Harbour 32-5 and Waikato beat Wellington 23-16.

     

    Farah Palmer Cup


    The scores

    Otago Spirit                                           39
    Oceana Campbell, Paige Church, Cheyenne Cunningham, Sheree Hume, Kiana Wereta tries; Georgia Cormick 4 con, 2 pen

    Northland Kauri                                     10
    Kerri Johnson try, Krystal Murray con, pen

    Halftime: Spirit 20-3.

     

     

     

