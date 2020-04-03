Sport funding to be rolled over

Grant Robertson

After a week of cuts and talk of doom there is finally something to smile about in the sporting landscape.

National sports organisations have been given certainty of funding to ensure they can remain viable through the Covid-19 pandemic, Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has announced.

The sports sector has been hit hard and most sport has been cancelled or put on hold. But Robertson will roll over Government funding for sport for the forthcoming year.

As part of the immediate financial support for national sport and recreation organisations, Sport NZ’s new four-year investment plan has been deferred so that current levels of investment remain through to June 30, 2021. In addition, Sport NZ partners will not be obliged to continue Sport NZ-led initiatives, so they can focus on staying operational.

High Performance Sport NZ has also confirmed core funding for 2020-21 to Olympic and Paralympic sports so they can transition key high performance functions into the rescheduled Tokyo Games next year.

Robertson said all sport and recreation businesses could also apply for the Covid-19 wage subsidy.

It is hoped this will mean the sector retains much of its talent and expertise over the short-term, so organisations can continue to play a big role in helping New Zealanders increase their physical activity levels.



