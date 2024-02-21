Erika Fairweather receives hero's welcome

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The swimmer was given a lei before the haka and then hugged her former schoolmates, thanking them for her welcome.
She was then greeted with hugs and kisses from her family, friends and the local Otago swimming community.
But no one was more excited to see her than her dog, Patrick, a bearded collie, who bounded up to her as soon as he laid eyes on her outside.
Fairweather won gold in the women’s 400m freestyle at the prestigious meet last Monday.
She followed up by winning silver in the 200m freestyle, bronze in the 800m freestyle, and set a national record in the 4x200m freestyle relay.
She qualified for the Paris Olympics in all four events and planned to get back in the pool for training this afternoon.