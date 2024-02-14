Fairweather sets fastest time for second final

Erika Fairweather at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Photo: Getty Images

After securing New Zealand’s first world title swimmer Erika Fairweather is in pole position to claim a second after setting the fastest time in the 200m freestyle at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha today.

On Monday, the 20-year-old won the 400m title and has set the pace to do the double with an impressive effort in the semi-finals.

Fairweather swam the fastest semi-final time of 1 min 55.75, edging out Hong Kong’s Siobhán Haughey. Australia’s Shayna Jack recorded the third-best time. Fairweather has a personal best of 1 min 55.44, in the 200m event.

Reigning world champion Mollie O’Callaghan is not competing at the event. She set a world record of 1 min 52.85 to win last year’s title in Fukuoka. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus and Canadian Summer McIntosh, who rounded out the podium a year ago are also not swimming in Doha.

Compatriot Eve Thomas finished fourth in the 1500m final, with a personal best of 16 minutes 09.43, 22.44 seconds back from winner Simona Quadrella of Italy.

Commonwealth Games champion Lewis Clareburt set the sixth best time in the 200m butterfly semi-finals. Both Fairweather and Clareburt will race in their finals tomorrow.