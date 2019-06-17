Swimmers show their artistic side

PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Sparkly swimsuits and choreographed routines entertained an audience of family and friends at the South Island Artistic Swimming Championships, held on Saturday in Invercargill.

The event involved swimmers competing in a variety of categories, including several categories for routines.

Swimmers came from around the South Island, including Dunedin, Queenstown and Christchurch.

Ages of the 51 competitors ranged from 8 to 17.

Phoenix Synchro head coach Kirstin Anderson said she thought the day had gone well, particularly as the national event would not be held for another few months, meaning there was more time to practise.

She said for some of the girls it was their first time competing.