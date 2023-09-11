Kiwi Erin Routliffe crowned US Open doubles champion

Erin Routliffe (left) and Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate after winning the women's doubles title at the US Open. Photo : Getty Images

Kiwi Erin Routliffe has been crowned US Open doubles champion after winning the final in straight sets with partner Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada, today.

In only their fourth tournament together, they beat 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6 (9), 6-3.

It was the first grand slam women’s doubles title for both Dabrowski, a Canadian, and Routliffe. The No 16 seeds in Flushing Meadows first paired up last month in Montreal.

The final lasted more than two hours. The last New Zealand woman to win a grand slam doubles title was Judy Connor in 1979, when she claimed the Australian Open title with Diane Evers.

After the lengthy tiebreaker in which both teams had set points, Dabrowski and Routliffe quickly seized control in the second set by breaking Zvonarena’s serve in the first game, then Siegemund’s in the third for a 3-0 lead.

The No 12 seeds won the next two games and were within 4-3 after Siegemund held during a lengthy game, but Dabrowski and Routliffe won the next two games to close it out.

An emotional Routliffe was close to tears at the awards ceremony, praising Dabrowski for taking her on as a teammate.

"She really took a chance on me. I really appreciate it and love her for it and, obviously, I hope we get to have many great results to come in the future," the Kiwi said.

The Canadian was equal in support.

"You took a chance on me too," Dabrowski said. "It’s been a tough year for us both. I’m proud of the way we stood by each other through thick and thin the last two weeks. We improved a lot from the first tournament we played in Montreal. I am so grateful we’ve been able to work together."

Siegemund and Zvonareva were playing in their first tournament together when they won the title at Flushing Meadows, with no fans attending because of Covid-19 restrictions. They have won four championships as a team.

Siegemund, who cried after being booed by fans for playing slowly when she lost to women’s singles champion Coco Gauff in the first round, was thankful to have them in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

"It was just great to play with people again, not like in 2020," Siegemund said.