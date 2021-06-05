McLachlan loses

Queenstown's Ben McLachlan has come up short at the French Open.

The doubles specialist and South African partner Raven Klaasen were beaten in the second round at Roland Garros.

They led Australian pair Max Purcell and Luke Saville early, winning the first set 6-3.

However, they fell 6-2 in the second set to be forced into a decider.

From there the Australians were too strong, taking the final set 6-1 to claim the match.

It followed a straight sets first-round victory for McLachlan/Klaasen.

They faced French duo Lucas Pouille and Mathias Bourge and claimed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win.

It was the fifth time McLachlan has made it past the first round at a Grand Slam.

Two of those came in his breakout year in 2018, when he won his way to the Australian Open semifinals on Grand Slam debut.

He followed that with a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon and the next year made the final eight at the US Open.

However, this was McLachlan’s first time winning a match at the French Open.