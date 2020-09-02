Wednesday, 2 September 2020

McLachlan to meet US pair

    Ben McLachlan. Photo: Getty Images
    Ben McLachlan has drawn an American duo to open his tournament at Flushing Meadows.

    The Queenstown doubles specialist and British partner Luke Bambridge will play Christopher Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round of the US Open in New York.

    The first doubles matches begin tomorrow, although a schedule has not yet been released.

    The McLachlan-Bambridge duo made the quarterfinals at the tournament, the pair’s grand slam together.

    The American duo are both ranked outside the world’s top 200, while McLachlan is 61st and Bambridge 53rd.

    If they win, a tougher test awaits. They will run into either seven-seeds Oliver Marach and Raven Klaasen, or Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Austrian partner Philipp Oswald.

    McLachlan, who has represented Japan since 2017, had a breakout year in 2018.

    He reached the semifinals at the Australian Open of that year, before making the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, his ranking peaking at 18.

