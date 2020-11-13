Warming up properly essential to prevent injuries

Drunken Devils player Nic Jepson runs with the ball supported by team-mate Kurt Chisholm at Bishopscourt last night. At rear is Fossils player Blair Crawford. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Injury prevention specialists are urging touch players to warm up properly as the new season begins.

The game draws in more than 150,000 players across the country and most use it for some form of exercise.

For many, that just means getting out of the car, going to the sideline and, within a few minutes, getting out on to the park to throw the ball around.

But that brings injuries, treatment and time on the sideline which is never much fun.

ACC head of injury prevention Isaac Carlson said a new Touch360 warm-up had been shown to reduce training injuries by 37% and reduce serious injuries during the season by 50%.

Touch as a game has led to 5152 injuries in Otago resulting in ACC claims over the past decade.

For the whole country, that number rises to 139,756 over the same time period.

Last year, 10,594 people made claims for touch-related injuries, which led to $14.2million being spent to help recovery.

"Touch is a dynamic game where ankle and knee injuries are common, particularly early in the season," Carlson explained.

"You have to look after your body and warm up properly, particularly as you get older.

"If you follow the dynamic warm-up and take time to rest and recover, you’ll be fitter, faster, and stronger, and this will reduce your risk of being side-lined with injury."

ACC is investing $687,000 for the next three years into the TouchFit360 injury prevention programme.

It works on conditioning for in-game movements such as contact, jumping, landing and changing direction.

It also prepares players’ bodies for training and matches, while enhancing performance and decreasing the risk of injury.

Carlson said touch was a unique sport that included players of all ages and backgrounds.

"Touch is a sport that can engage with participants across their lifetime.

"We are pleased to continue our investment into Touch NZ as we look to prevent injuries across the country.

"The game has a unique ability to positively influence and have a direct impact in the areas of both social and community development."

Touch NZ chief executive Joe Sprangers said for many people touch was their summer game.

“We were pleased to go past 150,000 players last season and we’re hoping to build on that this season. This investment from ACC enables us to continue to build on injury prevention with TouchFit360," he said.

“We’ve also adopted social responsibility as a core value and driver for our organisation and we’re looking forward to making a difference with this programme.”

Last summer 150,268 people played touch in New Zealand, 7500 of those taking part in the 10 modules throughout Otago.