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‘We succeed when we work together’: Thunder family ready for big dance

Some members of the Dunedin Thunder \"family\": back, from left, Andrew McKay, Djuna Elkan, Dave Machek, Matt Wiffen, Joe Orr Luc Taillon, Guillaume Leclancher; front, Cole Beckstead, Ollie Rout, David Richards, Sonja Texley, Jodie Lewis, Sharon Darling, Graeme Darling, Megan Kliegl. Photo: Keaphotos
Some members of the Dunedin Thunder \"family\": back, from left, Andrew McKay, Djuna Elkan, Dave Machek, Matt Wiffen, Joe Orr Luc Taillon, Guillaume Leclancher; front, Cole Beckstead, Ollie Rout, David Richards, Sonja Texley, Jodie Lewis, Sharon Darling, Graeme Darling, Megan Kliegl. Photo: Keaphotos
Some members of the Dunedin Thunder "family": back, from left, Andrew McKay, Djuna Elkan, Dave Machek, Matt Wiffen, Joe Orr Luc Taillon, Guillaume Leclancher; front, Cole Beckstead, Ollie Rout, David Richards, Sonja Texley, Jodie Lewis, Sharon Darling, Graeme Darling, Megan Kliegl. Photo: Keaphotos
Kayla Hodge
Kayla Hodge
Kayla HodgeReporter
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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