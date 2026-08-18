‘We succeed when we work together’: Thunder family ready for big dance

The Dunedin Thunder call themselves a family. Kayla Hodge finds out why ahead of their first New Zealand Ice Hockey League final in 12 years. Every family has to start somewhere. The Dunedin Thunder were “born out of necessity” to bring a team to the city in 2008. The Thunder made their first New Zealand Ice Hockey League finals in 2013 and 2014, but they have yet to lift the trophy. “Everything was done on a shoestring,’’ Thunder marketing manager Megan Kliegl said. “Because of the nature of Dunedin being a university town, a lot of our athletes are really young and need a bit more support.’’ That is where Thunder stalwarts like Sharon Darling and Dave Richards came in, setting up an environment for every player to grow. Darling is a long-serving manager whose son, Tristan, has played more than 100 games for the Thunder. She refers to all the players as “her boys’’ — it had become “quite a term of endearment and she means it’’ — while Richards took over as the Thunder’s general manager in 2023, having been involved in the sport for 14 years. “[They] have set up this environment where there is no failure,’’ Kliegl said. “Everyone does the right thing, even when no-one’s looking. “No-one gets left behind and we have each other’s backs and we lead by example. “Those values are, I think, part of who Sharon Darling and Dave Richards just are as human beings, and their culture, and how they represent themselves has trickled down into the team.’’ Head coach Guillaume Leclancher created a strong partnership with his players, guiding them to their first finals appearance in 12 years against their powerful southern rivals, the Stampede, in Queenstown this weekend. That filtered through the senior leadership team, including Regan Wilson, Cole Beckstead, Luke Steadman, Joe Orr, Ian Audas, Chris Eaden and Darling. “They’re all rowing in the same direction,’’ Kliegl said. “I think that really is why we can affectionately refer to Thunder as a family — we succeed when we work together.’’ The Thunder have benefited from a core group of imports this season, including Beckstead, Luke Stegmann, Sam Loiselle and Rayne Walsh. Kliegl believed Dunedin “switched gears’’ the day Beckstead arrived, becoming Dunedin Ice Hockey’s general manager — the club’s first professional manager — last year. The imports’ influence had been massive and was a credit to Leclancher scouting to find the right people on and off the ice. DROP CAP HERE PLEASE The Thunder have been making noise off the ice, attracting sell-out crowds and getting more people behind the “green machine’’ than ever before. It came down to the game day experience the Thunder produced, led by Richards in his previous role as home game co-ordinator, Kliegl said. The Thunder had about 30 volunteers, who helped with marshalling, ticketing, livestreaming and game announcers. “It seems nonsensical that none of these people are paid because they all seem to be so professional in what they do,’’ she said. “Everyone is so invested in making sure that our audience have a great time from the second they walk in and we just want people to feel what it’s like to be part of Thunder. “I think the Thunder audience is the most wholesome sports audience that New Zealand probably has.’’ There has been a surge in the sport’s popularity across the country and Kliegl said they had to “thank Hollywood’’, with ice hockey shows Off Campus and Heated Rivalry piquing people’s interest. “They’ve come to hockey games and they’ve stayed. “Our experience that we’ve managed to give them, or the quality of the sport that they’ve watched here has made those fans become genuine fans now. “We’re grateful and we’re not wasting the opportunity.’’ KEAPHOTOSCanadian Cole Beckstead has loved every second of the Dunedin Thunder's season this year. Photo: Keaphotos Beckstead has relished playing in front of rowdy crowds every week. “To be fair it’s been similar to my experiences playing college in the NCAA and then my professional experience over in Europe,’’ Beckstead said. “The crowd, the buy-in from our local fans, has been incredible. “It’s just kind of one of those seasons as a player where everyone wants to keep it going.’’ As a manager, Beckstead is a firm believer the Thunder’s programme was the best tool to sell the sport to the public. “I think it’s by far the best hockey you’re going to find in the country and I think we’re starting to build a programme that people want to be a part of. “As a manager, it’s just been super successful. “It seems like everything’s kind of aligned.’’ Beckstead believed the Thunder buzz started with Kliegl’s revamped marketing strategies — “she doesn’t get enough love for the work she does’’ — and aligning their programmes. “One thing I think we’ve done a real good job of is bringing together the club as a whole and reminding everyone that we’re all part of the same club. "Whatever level you’re playing or how old you are — whether you’re in the under-12 or learn to play — you’re still part of the same club as the men’s Thunder.’’ Seeing the atmosphere erupt when the Thunder booked their final spot was special. “The roof was about to blow off that place. “As a player, that’s almost why you do it, right? You like playing in front of the big crowds. You want the big stage. “Our crowds are second to none.’’ The Thunder faithful will follow them to Queenstown this weekend when they hope to take the Birgel Cup off the Stampede. The Stampede are the league’s benchmark, winning a record 10 titles and hunting their sixth consecutive championship. “I’m extremely pumped to go up there and win it in their barn. “I think we have the best team in the league and I’m confident in our abilities to go up there and bring home the Birgey.” kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz