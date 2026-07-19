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Kayla Hodge
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Latest
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Netball
July 19
St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement
It has been a big couple of weeks for secondary school netballers.
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Sport
July 19
Thunder propelled into playoffs
The Dunedin Thunder had everything riding on the weekend.
North Otago
July 18
Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen
Sean Jansen had a test debut to remember.
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Rugby
July 17
Love of the game nurtured while studying in Dunedin
Dunedin played a special part in helping Pip Love on her way.
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Sport
July 17
Grimaldi sole New Zealander at London Diamond League
Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi wants to reverse her fortunes in London tonight.
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Sport
July 16
Tight battles expected
Pack the golf clubs away and lace up the running shoes.
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Rugby
July 16
Systems all go for semifinals
Life resumes as normal in North Otago for the semifinals tomorrow.
SUBSCRIBER
Netball
July 16
Dunedin fourth at U18 championships
Dunedin rounded out a strong week at the national under-18 championships with a top-four finish.
Southland
July 15
Steel produce best season in eight years
Amid the outside noise, the Southern Steel produced their best season in eight years to finish as runners-up in the ANZ Premiership.
Southland
July 15
Heffernan on top of her game
Every one in the South knew Kate Heffernan’s brilliance.
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