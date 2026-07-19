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Kayla Hodge
kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

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NetballJuly 19

St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement

It has been a big couple of weeks for secondary school netballers.
St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement
St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement
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SportJuly 19

Thunder propelled into playoffs

The Dunedin Thunder had everything riding on the weekend.
Thunder propelled into playoffs
Thunder propelled into playoffs
North OtagoJuly 18

Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen

Sean Jansen had a test debut to remember.
Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen
Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen
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RugbyJuly 17

Love of the game nurtured while studying in Dunedin

Dunedin played a special part in helping Pip Love on her way.
Love of the game nurtured while studying in Dunedin
Love of the game nurtured while studying in Dunedin
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SportJuly 17

Grimaldi sole New Zealander at London Diamond League

Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi wants to reverse her fortunes in London tonight.
Grimaldi sole New Zealander at London Diamond League
Grimaldi sole New Zealander at London Diamond League
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SportJuly 16

Tight battles expected

Pack the golf clubs away and lace up the running shoes.
Tight battles expected
Tight battles expected
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RugbyJuly 16

Systems all go for semifinals

Life resumes as normal in North Otago for the semifinals tomorrow.
Systems all go for semifinals
Systems all go for semifinals
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NetballJuly 16

Dunedin fourth at U18 championships

Dunedin rounded out a strong week at the national under-18 championships with a top-four finish.
Dunedin fourth at U18 championships
Dunedin fourth at U18 championships
SouthlandJuly 15

Steel produce best season in eight years

Amid the outside noise, the Southern Steel produced their best season in eight years to finish as runners-up in the ANZ Premiership.
Steel produce best season in eight years
Steel produce best season in eight years
SouthlandJuly 15

Heffernan on top of her game

Every one in the South knew Kate Heffernan’s brilliance.
Heffernan on top of her game
Heffernan on top of her game