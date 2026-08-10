Three swimmers broke — or equalled — longstanding Otago records at Moana Pool at the weekend. It was another strong weekend for the region’s swimmers at the Otago short-course championships. The success follows a standout meet from Otago swimmers at the national secondary school championships last week. Neptune swimmer Lily McGrath blitzed the women’s 16-years 100m breaststroke to set an Otago record in 1min 12.46sec. She bettered Annabelle Simpson’s long standing record of 1min 12.77sec set back in 2007. Kiwi swimmer Alfie Weatherston Harvey was also impressive in the men’s 18-years 200m freestyle. He set an Otago record in 1min 51.65sec, bettering Rhys Applegarth’s record of 1min 51.74sec set in 2009. Kiwi swimmer Tom Gold powered through the men’s 50m butterfly and remarkable equalled an Otago overall record to the very second. The 23-year-old finished in 24.47sec, the exact time Andrew Trembath swam in 2016. Swimmers from across the country entered in the Otago short -ourse event, including Southland, Christchurch, Gore, Timaru and some from the North Island, alongside a large contingent from across Otago. Swimmers will continue to prepare for the shorter distance before the South Island short-course championships in Dunedin later this month. They will then compete at the New Zealand short-course championships in Christchurch in September and October.