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ODT continues to pave way in women’s sport coverage

Black Fern Braxton Sorensen-McGee scores during the bronze medal game at the Rugby World Cup in England last year. Coverage of the World Cup rose to 42%, which was 4% higher than the World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Black Fern Braxton Sorensen-McGee scores during the bronze medal game at the Rugby World Cup in England last year. Coverage of the World Cup rose to 42%, which was 4% higher than the World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Black Fern Braxton Sorensen-McGee scores during the bronze medal game at the Rugby World Cup in England last year. Coverage of the World Cup rose to 42%, which was 4% higher than the World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Kayla Hodge
Kayla Hodge
Kayla HodgeReporter
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Sport
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