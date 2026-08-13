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Fairweather sets national record, Deans swims another personal best

Summer McIntosh (Canada, silver), Lani Pallister (Australia, gold) and New Zealand\\u2019s Erika Fairweather (bronze) on the podium for the Women\\'s 200m Freestyle on Day 1 of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at William Woollett, Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
Summer McIntosh (Canada, silver), Lani Pallister (Australia, gold) and New Zealand\\u2019s Erika Fairweather (bronze) on the podium for the Women\\'s 200m Freestyle on Day 1 of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at William Woollett, Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
Summer McIntosh (Canada, silver), Lani Pallister (Australia, gold) and New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (bronze) on the podium for the Women's 200m Freestyle on Day 1 of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at William Woollett, Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
Kayla Hodge
Kayla Hodge
Kayla HodgeReporter
Thursday, August 13, 2026
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