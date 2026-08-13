Fairweather sets national record, Deans swims another personal best

Erika Fairweather has nabbed another medal. After scooping five medals at the Commonwealth Games, the former Dunedin swimmer shaved 0.01sec off her personal best — and the New Zealand record — to win bronze in the women’s 200m freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships in California on Thursday. She finished in 1min 55.05sec, while Australian Lani Pallister won gold in 1min 53.67sec to set a meet record. Canadian Summer McIntosh, who is a favourite across the week — having skipped the Commonwealth Games in preparation for the California event — won silver in 1min 53.86sec. Fairweather, whose five-medal haul in Glasgow equalled the national record of most individual medals won at a single Commonwealth Games, still has the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle to come. Dunedin swimmer Caitlin Deans had a cracking swim in the women’s 1500m freestyle, finishing fifth in a personal best of 16min 7.44sec — an Otago record. It is Deans’ second personal best in the distance in under a month, having swum 16min 8.62sec at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. United States great Katie Ledecky and Pallister were guaranteed the top two spots, pulling away from the rest of the pack early. Ledecky controlled much of the race and won gold in 15min 36.09sec, while Pallister swam a personal best of 15min 38.62sec to win silver. It was Ledecky’s first major international medal on home soil. Kiwi Zoe Pedersen finished seventh in the women’s 50m butterfly A final in 26.45sec. US swimmer Gretchen Walsh lowered her own meet record with 24.65sec to win gold.