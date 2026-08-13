Grassroots rugby at its finest is back when the Heartland Championship kicks off on Saturday. Kayla Hodge takes a glance at the teams. Mid Canterbury Last year: Champions. Key player: Declan McCormack. The oil: The Hammers capped off an unbeaten season and lifted the Meads Cup in 2025. They have retained a chunk of their squad as they search for their first consecutive titles since 2013-14. They are without halfback Kieran McClea, who is playing for Otago. Exciting back Matia Qiolevu joins from North Otago. Thames Valley Last year: Runners-up. Key player: Kenan Gillson. The oil: The Swamp Foxes have featured in three finals in the past five years. They won the title in 2024 and you can expect them to be gunning for the top again. They are missing a few key players from last year, including Cameron Dromgool through injury. South Canterbury Last year: Beaten semifinalists. Key player: Anthony Amato. The oil: South Canterbury built a dynasty during their threepeat from 2021-23. They have fallen back slightly in the past two seasons as other teams caught up after their 39-game winning streak, but expect them to still be in the hunt for the Meads Cup. Luke Reihana takes over as coach from incumbent Nigel Walsh. Wairarapa-Bush Last year: Beaten semifinalists. Key player: Levi Harmon. The oil: Wairarapa-Bush made a bit of a turnaround last year to finish the regular season fourth, having finished 10th — with only two wins — in 2024. They only lost by two to Mid Canterbury, and kept them scoreless in the second half, in last year’s semifinal. If they can pick up where they left off, they will be one to watch. New Zealand Rugby official photoClassy fullback Ben Paton will be a key man for the Old Golds this season. Photo: NZ Rugby/Smartframe North Otago Last year: Lochore Cup champions. Key player: Kelepi Funaki. The oil: Lochore Cup champions sounds nice — but Meads Cup champions is even better. The Old Golds will be looking to get their hands on the top trophy for the first time since 2019 and have a good spine returning, including hooker Hayden Tisdall, powerful loose forwards and talented fullback Ben Paton, alongside a couple of handy Dunedin loan players. Former Old Gold Luke Herden returns for his second year at the helm. Horowhenua-Kapiti Last year: Lochore Cup runners-up. Key player: Kahn Fotuali’i. The oil: You never quite know with the ‘Nua.They are always there or thereabouts for the Lochore Cup playoffs, having made them three times in the past five years. They hold the Bill Osborne Taonga. Whanganui Last year: Beaten Lochore Cup semifinalists. Key player: Alekesio Vakarorogo. The oil: The Butcher Boys missed the Meads Cup playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. It has been nine years since they have lifted the trophy, but they have played in three finals. They have 15 debutants, but are packed with experience, including centurion Lindsay Horrocks. Poverty Bay Last year: Beaten Lochore Cup semifinalists. Key player: Keanu Taumata. The oil: Poverty Bay have been on the rise since finishing last in 2024. They won four games for only the third time in 10 years in 2025 to finish eighth. Expect them to push for that again. King Country Last year: Ninth. Key player: Liam Rowlands. The oil: The Rams were probably unlucky to finish outside the playoffs with just two wins last year. They had three games decided by five points or less. King Country are always a tough task and will want to improve on 2025. West Coast Last year: 10th. Key player: Sam Briggs. The oil: West Coast were slick last year and were pushing for a top-four finish. But they were stripped 15 points due to breaching the player eligibility rules midseason and finished 10th. They have recruited classy playmaker Sam Briggs, who played for South Canterbury during their unbeaten tenure. Buller Last year: 11th. Key player: Caleb Havili. The oil: Buller had some lopsided scorelines against them last year and recorded one win to finish 11th. They have struggled in recent years, having recorded eight wins in the past five years. They last made the Meads Cup final in 2016, so 2026 could be their year. East Coast Last year: 12th. Key player: Sam Parkes. The oil: It was a tough 2025 for East Coast, who finished rock bottom after a winless season. Former Māori All Black and one-test All Blacks midfielder Charlie Ngatai has taken over as head coach and will be hoping to help get them back on track. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz