Black Ferns XV The squad Props: Angel Mulu, Amber Mundell, Lonita Ngalu-Lavamai, Cilia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono Hookers: Natalie Delamere, Holly Wratt-Groeneweg Locks: Sam Taylor, Paris Lokotui, Emma Dermody Loose forwards: Taufa Bason, Danny-Elle Fesolai, Leata Puni-Lio, Tafito Lafaele, Sarah Jones Inside backs: Ariana Bayler, Kelsyn McCook, Arene Landon Lane, Grace Brooker, Hollyrae Mete-Renata, Kokako Raki Outside backs: Hinemarangi Scott, Wikitoria Viljoen, Winnie Palamo, Lialanie Muamua, Presayus Singh Sarah Jones was a standout for the Otago Spirit in 2025. Now she gets to cut her teeth against the country’s best after getting her inaugural call-up to the Black Ferns XV side. Jones previously played for the Tasman Moko before suiting up for Alhambra-Union and Otago last year. The fullback-turned-loose forward was a brutal ball carrier, broke the line more often than not and showed her full compliment in the positional shift. The 19-year-old played a big role in helping the Spirit win the Farah Palmer Cup Championship in 2025. She stepped up for Matatū in Super Rugby Aupiki and put every one on watch with a career best performance in her first start in the final last month. Jones joins eight Matatū players in the Black Ferns XV. Lock Paris Lokotui completes a remarkable journey after changing careers this season. The former Mainland Tactix netballer walked away from the sport after winning the ANZ Premiership in 2025 — and was previously a Silver Ferns squad member, but never earned a cap — to take up rugby and has been named after her first season with Matatū. Former Black Ferns Nat Delamere and Grace Brooker have also been selected alongside Holly Wratt-Groeneweg, Emma Dermody, Kelsyn McCook, Winnie Palamo and Binky Muamua. The Black Ferns XV, coached by Matatū head coach Blair Baxter, features five capped Black Ferns in Brooker, Delamere, Angel Mulu, Tafito Lafaele, and Ariana Bayler. Taufa Bason and Sam Taylor have also previously been named in the Black Ferns, but did not earn caps. The Black Ferns XV will meet the Black Ferns in Upper Hutt on Friday. “This is a strong squad that has a balance of talent and potential with a shared ambition of representing the Black Ferns,” Baxter said. “This fixture is a great opportunity for these players to experience what will look and feel like a test week. “It’s also a chance for us to establish a solid foundation for Black Ferns XV as we build towards the first-ever British & Irish Lions Women’s Series next year.”