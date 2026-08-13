Black Ferns v Black Ferns XV Upper Hutt, 3.30pm Black Ferns: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Mererangi Paul, Amy Du Plessis, Alena Saili, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant, Tara Turner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Elinor-Plum King, Mia Anderson, Laura Bayfield, Maia Roos, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Georgia Ponsonby, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Vici-Rose Green, Ngano Tavake, Santo Taumata, Amarante Sititi, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Maia Davis, Maia Joseph, Sylvia Brunt, Justine McGregor, Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a. Black Ferns XV: Presayus Singh, Winnie Palamo, Hollyrae Mete-Renata, Grace Brooker, Wikitoria Viljoen, Arene Landon-Lane, Ariana Bayler, Sarah Jones, Taufa Bason, Leata Puni-Lio, Paris Lokotui, Sam Taylor, Mo’omo’oga Palu, Natalie Delamere, Angel Mulu. Reserves: Holly Wratt-Groeneweg, Maddison Robinson, Amber Mundell, Cilia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono, Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai, Emma Dermody, Danny-Elle Fesolai, Tafito Lafaele, Kelsyn McCook, Kokako Raki, Hinemairangi Scott, Binky Muamua. Whitney Hansen will have a keen eye on both teams. The Black Ferns head coach naturally will be more concerned about her side, but she will get a chance to see what the future of her squad could look like in their Black Ferns XV opponents. The internal clash on Friday is crucial as the Black Ferns build towards a bumper end-of-year-tour and the inaugural British and Irish Lions tour in 2027. Both sides have named bigger squads featuring 52 players — including 18 from Matatū — across the two teams to get the most out of the game. Former Black Ferns Sevens star Alena Saili was named in her first Black Ferns squad since 2018 this week and gets the start at second five, having been on the wing for most of the Matatū season. Mererangi Paul, who was called in as an injury replacement to the Rugby World Cup last year, gets her shot on the wing, while Tara Turner gets the nod at halfback over Otago incumbent Maia Joseph, who will come off the bench. Elinor-Plum King will be keen to show she can step up to the next level after receiving her maiden call-up. She was a standout for Matatū and gets the start at flanker, alongside Chiefs Manawa blindside Mia Anderson. They will need to rise to the challenge in the absence of co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu, who is sidelined with injury. Hooker Atlanta Lolohea has been scratched through injury. Georgia Ponsonby will start and lock Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu has been added to the bench. Otago flanker Sarah Jones will make her mark off the back of the scrum at No 8 for the Black Ferns XV, coached by Matatū head coach Blair Baxter. Former Black Ferns Grace Brooker, Nat Delamere and Ariana Bayler will be keen to prove their worth and props Mo’omo’oga Palu and Maddison Robinson, who have been named in the Black Ferns squad, will suit up for the XV. Former Mainland Tactix netballer Paris Lokotui completes a remarkable switch to rugby and gets her first chance to impress after a breakout season with Matatū. Hansen was excited to see what the Black Ferns — who will be wearing white — and their counterparts could produce. “We not only acknowledge the significance of this opportunity to continue growing our game through meaningful competition, but also to give the Black Ferns XV the chance to wear the black jersey,’’ Hansen said. “For many, it will be their first time. “Respecting the pathway means recognising that today’s XVs athletes are tomorrow’s Black Ferns. “Supporting their journey starts with moments like these where we honour their place in the game and celebrate the future of our sport.”