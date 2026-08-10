Black Ferns End of year squad Props: Chryss Viliko, Maddison Robinson, Ngano Tavake*, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Mo’omo’oga Palu, Santo Taumata Hookers: Vici-Rose Green, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby Locks: Maia Roos, Laura Bayfield, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Amarante Sititi* Loose forwards: Mia Anderson, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King*, Layla Sae Halfbacks: Maia Joseph, Tara Turner First fives: Ruahei Demant, Hannah King Midfielders: Sylvia Brunt, Justine McGregor, Amy Du Plessis, Alena Saili Outside backs: Maia Davis*, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Mererangi Paul, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a* *Uncapped Black Ferns The draw v Black Ferns XV, Friday, Upper Hutt v Wallaroos, August 22, Auckland v South Africa, September 5, Johannesberg v France, September 13, Lyon v Scotland, September 20, Edinburgh v England, September 27, London v France, October 17, Hamilton v France, October 24, Whangarei v France, October 31, Christchurch Black Ferns coach Whitney Hansen has handed five players their first chance in the black jersey ahead of a bumper end of year tour. It shows Hansen’s intention to build depth in the Black Ferns and cast an eye to the future as they build towards a historic British & Irish Lions tour in 2027. Otago halfback Maia Joseph retains her spot in the squad after a strong Super Rugby Aupiki season with Matatū and is now the incumbent with 19 caps. Matatū loose forward Elinor-Plum King, who had a break out Aupiki season since moving south and previously played for the Black Ferns XV, gets her first call-up alongside Matatū fullback Maia Davis. Davis has speed to burn and made her Black Ferns Sevens debut in Canada last year. She was part of the team that won the Hong Kong Sevens the same year. Prop Ngano Tavake, lock Amarante Sititi and outside back Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a have also gained their first selection. Tavake has been consistent for the Hurricanes Poua in recent years, Sititi had a stand out season with the defending champion Blues in her first Aupiki season and Tuliau-Tua’a was lethal out wide for the Chiefs Manawa and came through the national under-18 sevens programme. Electric back Braxton Sorensen-McGee returns after a stint with the Black Ferns Sevens and hard working loose forward Layla Sae returns from an ACL injury. Prop Santo Taumata, who last appeared in the Rugby World Cup 2022, has earned a recall and Alena Saili — who hails from Invercargill and joined Matatū this season — gets her first Black Ferns appearance since 2018, having spent recent years with the Black Ferns Sevens. Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Jaymie Kolose are sidelined through due to injury, while fullback Renee Holmes and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo are unavailable due to their Black Ferns Sevens commitments. Georgia Ponsonby has been named. Ponsonby, who played domestically in England this season, was given a dispensation to play for the Black Ferns earlier this year after injuries plagued their hookers. Ponsonby also returned for Matatū after Jett Hayward was ruled out injury. However, veterans Amy Rule and Alana Borland (nee Bremner), who gave up Black Ferns contracts to play full seasons in the Premiership Women’s Rugby in the United Kingdom, have not been named. Rule told RNZ earlier this year that unless they played some domestic rugby in New Zealand they would not be eligible in 2026. “This squad has an exciting blend of experience and emerging talent, finding the right balance was a key part of our selections process,’’ Hansen said. “We’re also thrilled to welcome our new Black Ferns, who will bring different strengths to our environment on and off the field. “The quality of rugby in Sky Super Rugby Aupiki continues to rise every year. The competition for spots in the squad is stronger than ever, with so many talented players across every position. “That’s made selection decisions for us incredibly tough, but it’s exactly where we want the game to be and it’s only going to get harder. “At the start of the year we wanted to bring our brand of rugby to life, and I think we saw that throughout the Pacific Four Series. “The next phase is about evolving how we play and staying connected as a group. The challenges ahead will demand more of us, and we’re looking forward to the opportunities of growing from good to great.” The Black Ferns will meet the Black Ferns XV for a warm up game on Friday. They then play the Wallaroos for the O’Reilly Cup on August 22 before heading to Johannesberg to play South Africa on September 2. They play France (September 13), Scotland (September 20) and England (September 27) before returning home to play three tests against France in October as part of the new WXV series. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz