Hall selected for record-equalling sixth Paralympics

Adam Hall celebrates with his bronze medal from the para alpline skiing super combined standing at the last Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images

Otago Paralympian Adam Hall has been selected for his sixth Paralympic Winter Games in Italy next year.

The Dunedin born skier will race in the men’s slalom standing and men’s giant slalom standing in Milano Cortina from March 6-15.

Hall is set to join Graham Condon and Michael Johnson as a record-equalling six-time Paralympian.

Hall, who was born with spina bifida, won gold in the men’s slalom standing in 2010 and 2018.

He also won bronze in the men’s super combined standing in 2018 and 2022 and bronze in the men’s slalom standing in 2022.

“Winning selection for my sixth Paralympic Winter Games is an immense honour that reflects both my dedication to the sport, but also more importantly the unwavering support of my family, friends, Snowsports NZ, HPSNZ and Paralympics New Zealand,’’ Hall said.

Defending men’s downhill sitting champion Corey Peters has also been named.

Peters won gold in the men’s downhill sitting in 2022, adding to the bronze he won in 2018.

He also won silver in the men’s giant slalom sitting in 2014 and 2022.