Hall wins silver in slalom

Dunedin Paralympian Adam Hall with his slalom silver medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics. Photo: Getty Images

Otago skier Adam Hall has finished second in the slalom on the final day of the Winter Paralympics in Italy.

The 38-year-old improved from fourth after the first run to the silver medal position thanks to an impressive second run that produced a combined time of 1min 31.38sec.

Leader after the first run, Russian Aleksei Bugaev held a commanding advantage of more than a second and a half, and he would not be denied gold. He crossed the finish line in a total time of 1min 28.55sec for a comprehensive victory, reclaiming the title he last won in Sochi 2014.

It is Hall's sixth Olympic medal from six games taking him level Patrick Cooper as the most decorated New Zealand Winter Paralympian.

Hall has now claimed four Paralympic medals in the Men's Slalom Standing (two gold, one silver, one bronze).

"I'm in a dream. I don't know what just happened," Hall said afterwards.

After the first run, sitting in fourth, I just had to lay everything out there. I knew waking up to all that snow that I had to bring out that Taieri attitude that it is just an ordinary winter day.

"I just had to attack it and let it rip. It was years and years of experience and leaving nothing behind. Wow! What a way to come down and perform like that against such a strong field."

"There are no words to describe what this means. I put a pounamu under my bib, which made me feel like all of New Zealand has been on this journey with me. I hope I've continued that great legacy of Winter Paralympians, and to have brought home another medal is amazing. I love to thrive on that pressure."