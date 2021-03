Photo: Getty Images

Team NZ and Luna Rossa took to the water for race seven this afternoon, but a lack of wind has seen all racing abandoned for today.

Despite several attempts to get racing started, the wind never consistently met the minimum limit of 6.5 knots and organisers made the call to abandon racing shortly before 6pm.

Team NZ and Italian challengers Luna Rossa remain locked at 3-3 in the best-of-13 America's Cup series.

Races seven and eight will now take place tomorrow.