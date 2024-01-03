Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Pair killed in Heathcote Valley crash named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police have released the names of the two people who died in a three-vehicle crash in Christchurch at the weekend.

    They were 35-year-old Babe Wihongi, and 55-year-old Patrick Anngow, both from Linwood, in Christchurch.

    Police earlier said they received a report about the crash in Tunnel Rd, in the suburb of Heathcote Valley, just before midnight on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a motorcycle.

    Two other people were critically injured, while a third suffered serious injuries.

    Detective Sergeant Sarah Graham today said the investigation into the crash was complex and "it will take time to establish a complete picture of what occurred that night".

    "Our thoughts are with their families and friends, and Police are providing support to their next of kin at this tragic time."

     

     

     

     

    Otago Daily Times