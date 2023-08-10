Possible job cuts at Christchurch business

Photo: File / Supplied

Job cuts have been proposed at Christchurch-based manufacturer Skellerup.

Chris Lynch Media reported it is understood the proposal could impact staff at Skellerup's purpose-built manufacturing and office facilities in Wigram.

Skellerup makes agricultural and industrial equipment and supplies industries including dairy, potable and waste water, roofing, plumbing, sport and leisure, electrical, health and medical, and automotive and mining. It also supplies footwear for the dairy industry. The company was founded by George Skellerup in 1910 when he opened his first retail store in Christchurch then called Para Rubber Company.

The Christchurch business shifted to Wigram Industrial Park from its Woolston factory in 2015.

When approached by Chris Lynch Media, Skellerup’s chief financial officer declined to comment.

E tū organiser Rubie Duggan told Chris Lynch Media: “E tū is aware of the proposal and we are concerned about the implications for our members.

“We’ll be working with our members on our response over this week and we expect the company to keep the interests of their employees front and centre through any change process.”