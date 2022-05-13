Friday, 13 May 2022

Vehicle ditched after attempted ram-raid at Christchurch dairy

    The scene of an early morning ram-raid in Christchurch. Photo: NZME
    Police are searching for those responsible for an early morning ram-raid at a dairy in Christchurch.

    Police were notified of an attempted burglary at the On The Spot on Hamill Rd in Halswell at 3.43am.

    A vehicle was located at the scene but it doesn't appear anything was taken from the premises.

    A resident posted on the Longhurst and Knights Stream community Facebook page that they had never seen anything like it happen in eight years of living in the area.

    Police say inquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

    A vehicle was located at the scene. Photo: NZME
