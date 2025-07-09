Barrett's injury all but locks Holland in

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett braces for the tackle of French defender Tyler Duguid during the first test, at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Rough news for the All Blacks captain is likely to lead to more opportunities for a Highlanders gentle giant.

The All Blacks yesterday confirmed skipper Scott Barrett had been ruled out of the remainder of the test series against France with a calf tear.

Barrett suffered the injury during the first test in Dunedin last Saturday.

It was initially thought to be an Achilles issue when he was replaced midway through the second half in the 31-27 win, but a scan on Monday revealed the small tear in the calf muscle.

Barrett will miss the second test in Wellington this Saturday and the third test in Hamilton a week later.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen said Barrett was a big loss.

"He’s a massive part of the team," Hansen said yesterday.

"We’re obviously disappointed to lose the skip, but we’ve got to go forward. We trust our depth. There is an opportunity for someone else to step up."

Hansen said there was no timeframe for Barrett’s return.

Fabian Holland made his debut for the All Blacks in the first test against France in Dunedin at the weekend. Photo: Peter McIntosh

After the French series, the All Blacks get a short break before heading to Argentina for Rugby Championship tests against the Pumas on August 17 and 24.

"We’ll just take it week for week. He’ll be keen to get back as quickly as possible, but we obviously have to do what’s right for him in the injury process."

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland will now be odds-on to start all three tests against France.

He made an immense impact on debut at his home stadium, playing all 80 minutes, dominating the lineout and leading the All Blacks’ tackle count.

The question might be who will partner Holland in the second row.

The All Blacks could return Tupou Vaa’i to his natural locking spot and give Samipeni Finau a start in the No6 jersey, or they may be keen to see Vaa’i have another run at blindside, meaning veteran Patrick Tuipulotu would partner Holland at lock.

Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi trained with the All Blacks in Dunedin and shapes as a potential replacement for Barrett in the squad, though Hansen said no decisions had been made yet.

Ardie Savea will take over the captaincy for the rest of the French series.

Savea was already a vice-captain, along with second five Jordie Barrett, and captained the All Blacks in two tests last year.

