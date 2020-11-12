Accomplished musicians to team up in city

Keyboard specialist Dr Kemp English returns to Dunedin to perform with the Octagon Ensemble at St Paul’s Cathedral on Sunday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A shared joy in music-making will bring together some of Dunedin and New Zealand’s finest performers this weekend.

Wellington-based harpsichord, fortepiano, and organ specialist Dr Kemp English and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra deputy concertmaster, violinist Yuka Eguchi, are making the journey south to join Dunedin’s Octagon Ensemble in concert.

English and Octagon Ensemble musical director John Buchanan have a 20-year musical relationship, dating back to working together on performances of the Central Otago Regional Choir, which was founded by Buchanan.

English is also well-known to Dunedin classical music audiences, after many years of living and performing in the city.

He left Dunedin in 2005 and lived in Golden Bay for 14 years, during which he completed a PhD through the University of Adelaide, specialising in the music of Czech composer Leopold Kozeluch, a contemporary of Haydn and Mozart.

As part of his studies, he made the world premiere recording of all 50 of Kozeluch’s solo keyboard sonatas, which were released by Naxos.

English has also toured the world, giving concerts in France, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

He recently moved on to a new chapter in his life, making the move to the Kapiti Coast.

English and Eguchi were due to make a performance tour of France and the UK in August and September this year, but this had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

He is very grateful that performance opportunities still exist in this country.

"It will be lovely to be back in Dunedin and great to be performing with John and the Octagon Ensemble," he said.

Sunday’s concert, entitled "A Rose Sprung Forth", will be held this Sunday, November 15, from 2.30pm at St Paul’s Cathedral.

English will feature in a performance of Haydn’s beautiful keyboard concerto, accompanied by a string quartet led by Eguchi.

In addition, Octagon Ensemble accompanist Sharon McLennon will join English in performing "Two Dialogues for Piano and Organ", written specially for them by contemporary Norwegian composer Mons Leidvin Takle.

English, who has worked with Takle over many years, praised the accessibility of his work.

"It’s nice to have something different like Takle’s music in this programme," he said.

The 17-strong Octagon Ensemble choir will perform an array of works for soprano, alto, tenor, and bass, including "hymns to the mother of god" by Arvo Paart, Benjamin Britten, and John Taverner, along with Haydn’s glorious Missa Brevis.

The concert’s second half will also feature songs by Brahms, contemporary works by New Zealand composers Anthony Ritchie and David Hamilton, and more.