Annie bowled over by pathway selection

Local cricketer Annie Dowling is thrilled to be named in the ANZ Next XI. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin cricketer Annie Dowling (14) has scored the opportunity of a lifetime being named one of the ANZ Next XI.

ANZ searched the country to find 11 passionate young cricketers, who were ready to take their skills to the next level.

The ANZ Next XI academy will show New Zealand’s young female cricketing talent a pathway into elite level cricket and future world cups, as the White Ferns take on the world at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (March 4 to April 3).

Annie will get to meet her heroes, while attending an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy later this year.

Annie was ecstatic to be named one of the ANZ Next XI saying, "I literally screamed, I couldn’t really believe it."

"I want to learn how you can become a White Fern and how you can get to that level."

Annie who plays for Kaikorai Cricket Club and Columba College was presented with a training kit, including a uniform, bat, helmet and pads.

Annie grew up in Ranfurly playing backyard cricket with her three younger brothers, but didn’t join a team until Year 6.

"I always wanted to play but I didn’t want to play with the boys," she said.

There wasn’t a girls cricket team in Ranfurly, until Annie begged her Dad to start one.

Annie’s Dad got talking to the local coaches, and soon the Maniototo Ponies were born.

Getting the team off the ground is one of Annie’s proudest achievements.

Even now that she’s moved to Dunedin for boarding school, two teams are still going strong, with a new Dad stepping up to coach.

Annie just loves cricket, especially bowling.

"The feeling of bowling someone out is just awesome. I love the atmosphere and the people who play cricket are really cool.

‘‘Everyone wants to be there for the same reason — they love the sport."

ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson said it was important to support women in pursuit of their goals.

"We’re proud to be able to offer these passionate young sportswomen this opportunity to meet and train with their heroes.

‘‘I’m a firm believer that if you can see it, you can be it."