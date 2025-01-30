Back on the bus

With school about to start again, the Otago Regional Council is urging pupils to consider travelling to school on Orbus.

Bus travel is free for children aged from 5 to 12 years with a registered Bee Card, and $1.20 for 13 to 18-year-olds, for a single trip in Dunedin.

You can only use a Bee Card or cash to pay for your bus fare. Bank and credit cards cannot be used on buses to pay for a bus fare.

Bee Cards can be bought for $5 with a minimum $5 top-up, either on the Bee Card website or in person at a Bee Card retailer.

There is information at www.orc.govt.nz/bus101 — APL