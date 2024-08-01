Banding together to survive disaster

Keeping the community informed are Aramoana Civil Defence Committee members (from left) Vicki Wilson, Paul Munro, Karen Davis and Bill Brown. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

This week, The Star reporter Simon Henderson explores the challenges in Aramoana.

When it comes to emergencies in the small coastal settlement of Aramoana, it is definitely a situation where everyone is in it together.

Nestled at the entrance to Otago Harbour, the community of about 130 households understand the challenges of being in an isolated location.

Tasked with maintaining good local communication during an emergency is the Aramoana Civil Defence Committee, or ACDC as they call themselves.

The group works hard to foster connection, distributing a welcome pack to new arrivals in the settlement that includes an emergency guide, a phone list of local dwellers and details on schools, medical centres, public transport and more.

While the local Aramoana Community Hall has facilities such as a revamped kitchen, first-aid and civil defence information, it would not always be a suitable emergency hub.

Committee member Paul Munro said during a flood event, it was likely most of the settlement would be equally affected, including the community hall, as it sits in one of the lower spots in the area.

Situated next to a tree plantation, the hall might also not be a suitable location during a fire.

"So this really would only be used in the instance if we had an earthquake or extreme weather and the road was closed."

The hall could be helpful to house freedom campers or other visitors to the area.

"So we would use it if there was people that needed somewhere to stay.

"We would get the barbecues out of the container out the back."

With only one road in and out of the settlement, a likely challenge would be if an emergency event such as a flood, landslip or earthquake closed the road to Port Chalmers.

A focus was ensuring each household had a stockpile of resources that could cover several days.

Co-chairwoman Vicki Wilson said the group conducted a household survey of who had local supplies.

"Like water pumps if we get flooded, generators, who are the nurses, first-aiders, what could we pull together for community resources."

It also compiled a list of people who might require assistance, such as the elderly or those who had medical requirements.

The group maintained strong links with the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

As a close-knit community, the local people were used to being resourceful and doing what they could to help each other during an emergency.

Mr Munro said a "big thing" for people was having a plan in place for emergencies.

"It is basically everybody looking after their direct neighbours and the community responding together."